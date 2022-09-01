Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 1,968,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,541,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

