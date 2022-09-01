Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 8271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

