Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

PEB stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 806,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 661,149 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

