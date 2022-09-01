Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 6,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,284. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

