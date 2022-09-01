Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32,153.26

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £321.53 ($388.51) and traded as low as GBX 490.60 ($5.93). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 491 ($5.93), with a volume of 518,478 shares trading hands.
Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £312.17 and its 200-day moving average price is £430.09. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,583.87.
Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.
Insider Activity
About Personal Assets Trust
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
