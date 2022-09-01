Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32,153.26

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £321.53 ($388.51) and traded as low as GBX 490.60 ($5.93). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 491 ($5.93), with a volume of 518,478 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £312.17 and its 200-day moving average price is £430.09. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,583.87.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

About Personal Assets Trust

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Paul Read purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £745,500 ($900,797.49). In other news, insider Paul Read acquired 150,000 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £745,500 ($900,797.49). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 4 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £485.07 ($586.12) per share, with a total value of £1,940.28 ($2,344.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 150,504 shares of company stock valued at $98,901,528 over the last quarter.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

