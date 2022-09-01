Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $258,976.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and approximately $258,976.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,061.68 or 0.99982425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00062240 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024379 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.