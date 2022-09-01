Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.28) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 623.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 623.52.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

