Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.53 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 93,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,403. Photronics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Photronics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

