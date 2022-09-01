Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Photronics updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Photronics Trading Down 8.3 %

PLAB stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,403. Photronics has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $948.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 75.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

