Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

