Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

