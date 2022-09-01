PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,040.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $772,158.79 and $1,040.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,913.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00132919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086468 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

