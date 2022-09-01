Pika (PIKA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Pika coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
Pika Coin Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.
Buying and Selling Pika
