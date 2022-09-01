Pika (PIKA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,684.00

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Pika has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Pika coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a market cap of $579,185.89 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pika alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00478217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Pika Coin Profile

Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token.

Buying and Selling Pika

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pika should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pika using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.