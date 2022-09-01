PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.11

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,224.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 153,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period.
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.
