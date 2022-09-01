PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.62 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 123,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 134,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

