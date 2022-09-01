Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.