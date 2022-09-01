Piper Sandler Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $338.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $338.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $296.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.96 and its 200-day moving average is $194.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,762 shares of company stock worth $30,890,680. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after buying an additional 232,996 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.