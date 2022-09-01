Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.01

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 68956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $866,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
