Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,729 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE:MYTE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

