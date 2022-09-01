Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 21,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
