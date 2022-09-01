Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 8.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.17. 21,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,134,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

