PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $360,485.61 and $2.01 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,318.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

