Polylastic Price Reaches $0.0001 (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Polylastic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polylastic has a market cap of $1.30 million and $201,358.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polylastic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,622% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.35 or 0.07642169 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015998 BTC.
Polylastic Profile
Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.
Buying and Selling Polylastic
Receive News & Updates for Polylastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polylastic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.