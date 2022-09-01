Portion Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Portion has a market capitalization of $737,961.21 and $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded up 56.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085783 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

