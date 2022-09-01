PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells $13,715.46 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) VP Michele Tyler sold 297 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $13,715.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,759.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCH opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

