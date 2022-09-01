Primecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $680.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $680.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,027,151 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

