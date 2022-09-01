Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Procaps Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

