Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Down 3.0 %

Progyny stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,291. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Progyny by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

