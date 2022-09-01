ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Up 1.5%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,455,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $10,550,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.9% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 522,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 77.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 188,106 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

