ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.88. 303,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,425,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

