Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE GE traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $72.08. 87,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.