Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $15.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.32 and its 200 day moving average is $316.96. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

