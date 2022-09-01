Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $286.40. 20,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,964. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

