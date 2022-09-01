Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 37,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,784. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

