Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.68. 3,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

