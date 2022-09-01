Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 458.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,556. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average of $246.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

