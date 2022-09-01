Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

AMGN traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

