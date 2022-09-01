Providence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Doma

In related news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,861,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 308,135 shares of company stock valued at $251,291 in the last three months. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma Stock Down 5.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,002. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

