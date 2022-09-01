Providence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after purchasing an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 1,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

