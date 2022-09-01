Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 298,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

