Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,911. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

