Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage stock opened at $330.83 on Thursday. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

