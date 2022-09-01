Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-$15.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,804. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Public Storage by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,175,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

