Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.