Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 69.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,977. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

