PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

