QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $146,870.89 and $92,440.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.
QUAI DAO Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.
Buying and Selling QUAI DAO
