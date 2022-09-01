QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $146,870.89 and $92,440.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 834.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $805.95 or 0.04054971 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

