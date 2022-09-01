Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,328 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,358 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.68.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,627. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.05 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

