Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,202 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

