Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

