Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 92 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,126.42. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,683. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,066.31.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

